SiTime (SITM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SITM opened at $164.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.87, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.26. SiTime has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $341.77.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $509,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,014 shares of company stock valued at $8,728,801 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SiTime by 548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

