Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

NYSE SKX traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $39.80. 16,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.38. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 178,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

