Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75 to $2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion to $7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.13 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.950 EPS.

SKX traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.41. 2,329,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.38. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.44.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,867,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

