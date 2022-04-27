Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50 to $0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.950 EPS.

SKX stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.44.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 178,175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 101.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

