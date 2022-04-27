Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a market cap of $876.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Skillz has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $24.88.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skillz news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skillz by 350.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Skillz by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

