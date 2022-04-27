Skillz (SKLZ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Skillz to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Skillz has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Skillz to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88.

In related news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $8,397,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Skillz by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,255,000 after purchasing an additional 471,365 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Skillz by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 771,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 147,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skillz by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,151,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 112,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Skillz by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,416,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,858,000 after purchasing an additional 96,325 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

