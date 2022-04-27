Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZZZ shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$25.08 on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.87 and a 52-week high of C$41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$925.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$271.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$245.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

