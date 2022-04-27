SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. SLR Investment also posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SLR Investment.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.16. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 34,727 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 59.8% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 105,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 39,612 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.