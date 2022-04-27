Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CREG opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

