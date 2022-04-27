SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,514. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $418.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 97.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

