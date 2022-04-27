SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.
SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,514. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $418.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.63.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.
SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.
