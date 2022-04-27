SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SMCAY opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.88. SMC has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

