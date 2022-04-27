Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Up 840.0% in April

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 840.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Société BIC stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. Société BIC has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $40.41.
