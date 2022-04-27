Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Up 840.0% in April

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 840.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Société BIC stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. Société BIC has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $40.41.

SociÃ©tÃ© BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products in Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, the Oceania, and Asia. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, markers, stickers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphic, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, smart pens, slate tablets, stylus for tablets, crayons, art and craft kits, erasers, temporary tattoo markers, refillable shavers, razors shave cream, body and face lotions, finger painting products, and watercolors; correction fluids, pens, and tapes; and gel ink, roller, and fineliner pens; and ball and gel pen, color, and mechanical refills.

