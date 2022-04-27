Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG) Short Interest Down 84.8% in April

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III stock remained flat at $$10.02 on Wednesday. 9,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,569. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. III alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the third quarter worth $98,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.