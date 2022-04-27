Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

SON has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average is $59.32.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

