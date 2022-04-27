Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.15. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

