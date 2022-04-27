South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in April

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SABK traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254. South Atlantic Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $121.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SABK. Zacks Investment Research raised South Atlantic Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded South Atlantic Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

