Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) to post sales of $26.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.96 million to $26.33 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $27.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $110.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $111.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $120.11 million, with estimates ranging from $117.23 million to $122.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 42.36%.

SFST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a market cap of $369.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.93. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFST. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.