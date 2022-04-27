Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 51 ($0.65) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Sovereign Metals stock opened at GBX 37.37 ($0.48) on Tuesday. Sovereign Metals has a one year low of GBX 22 ($0.28) and a one year high of GBX 53.90 ($0.69). The company has a market capitalization of £161.60 million and a PE ratio of -24.91.

