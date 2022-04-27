Sovos Brands (SOVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Sovos Brands to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Sovos Brands has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. On average, analysts expect Sovos Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

