SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Get SP Plus alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SP. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

SP Plus stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $672.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.54. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $36.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). SP Plus had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in SP Plus by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 979,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113,070 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 15.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 28.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.