SP Plus (SP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. SP Plus has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.590-$2.830 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SP Plus to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SP opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $672.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.54. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $36.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SP Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SP Plus by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SP Plus by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SP Plus by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SP Plus by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SP Plus by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

