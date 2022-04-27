Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark New Zealand Limited provides digital services. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Wholesale & International, Gen-i, AAPT, and Technology & Shared Services. It provides fixed line, mobile, and Internet services, voice, interconnect, managed data, and international products and services and telecommunication services. The Company integrates IT and telecommunications services to provide converged information and communication technologies solutions. Spark New Zealand Limited, formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited, is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

