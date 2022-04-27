Spire (SR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Spire (NYSE: SR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2022 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/12/2022 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spire invests systematically to enhance the reliability of operations and efficiently serve an expanding customer base. The utility is inclined toward utilizing technologies for advancing operations to improve its service and reduce costs. The company plans to lower methane emissions by 73% within 2035 from 2005 levels. The utility has sufficient liquidity to meet near-term obligations. The company continues to boost its shareholder value through dividend hikes. Shares of Spire have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Yet, adherence to environmental laws and expenses to protect pipelines might escalate expenses. Dependence on its subsidiaries to meet all financial needs also acts as a headwind. Spire’s operations are exposed to cyber security risks, thereby maximizing the chances of misuse of confidential data.”

3/31/2022 – Spire is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Spire stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $79.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.36.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 63.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Spire by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

