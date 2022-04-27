Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87.

SPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

