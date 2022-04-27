Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.