Sportech PLC (LON:SPO) Plans Dividend of GBX 7

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 21.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SPO opened at GBX 36.60 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.60 million and a PE ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.18. Sportech has a 12 month low of GBX 27.20 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 41.80 ($0.53).

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Venues and Sportech Lotteries segments.

