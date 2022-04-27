Sportech PLC (LON:SPO) Plans Dividend of GBX 7

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 21.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:SPO opened at GBX 36.60 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.60 million and a PE ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.18. Sportech has a 12 month low of GBX 27.20 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 41.80 ($0.53).
