Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

SPOT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $12.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.40. 214,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,612. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.52 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

