Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F purchased 9,448,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,091,179 shares of company stock worth $16,073,407. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $777,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Sprinklr by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sprinklr by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,186 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CXM opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

