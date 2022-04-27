Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.93 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F acquired 9,448,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,735,993.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,091,179 shares of company stock worth $16,073,407. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

