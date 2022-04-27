Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.220-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $607 million-$615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.97 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.
A number of research firms have commented on CXM. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprinklr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.
Sprinklr stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32.
In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F bought 9,448,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,091,179 shares of company stock worth $16,073,407. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
