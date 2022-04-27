Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $408,917.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 42,533 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 73,389 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 47,106 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

