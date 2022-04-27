SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FLOW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $86.49 on Wednesday. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW ( NYSE:FLOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 3,401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after acquiring an additional 326,712 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

