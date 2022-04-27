SPX (SPXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. SPX has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.500-$2.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.50-$2.80 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. SPX’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SPX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SPXC stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.54. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.
SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)
SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPX (SPXC)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.