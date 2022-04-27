SPX (SPXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. SPX has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.500-$2.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.50-$2.80 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. SPX’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SPX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.54. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,324,000 after acquiring an additional 198,537 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SPX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.