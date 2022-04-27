Standex International Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Standex International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Standex International has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Standex International to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of NYSE:SXI traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.74. The company had a trading volume of 55,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,113. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Standex International has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $121.44.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.78 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Standex International will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Standex International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

