Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

SBLK opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

