Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) vs. IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) Head to Head Survey

IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ – Get Rating) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IMRIS and Star Equity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMRIS 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IMRIS and Star Equity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMRIS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Star Equity $106.56 million 0.14 -$2.98 million ($0.80) -1.24

IMRIS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Star Equity.

Profitability

This table compares IMRIS and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMRIS N/A N/A N/A Star Equity -2.80% -29.99% -8.20%

Volatility & Risk

IMRIS has a beta of -4.64, indicating that its stock price is 564% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Star Equity beats IMRIS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMRIS (Get Rating)

IMRIS, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture, and market of image guided therapy systems. Its IMRIS Surgical Theatre provides unmatched intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision making and enhance precision in treatment. The company was founded on May 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Star Equity (Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions. It also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras; imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; and manages and finances real estate assets and investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

