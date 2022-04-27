Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
SGU stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Star Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $404.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $488.27 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 3.99%.
About Star Group (Get Rating)
Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Star Group (SGU)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.