Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

SGU stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Star Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $404.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $488.27 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 3.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Star Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Star Group by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Star Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 73,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Star Group by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 47,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

