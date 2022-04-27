StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SRT. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StarTek currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. StarTek has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.70 million, a PE ratio of 134.71 and a beta of 1.49.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. StarTek had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that StarTek will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 86.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

