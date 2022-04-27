Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STWD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NYSE:STWD opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,602 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 15,684.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

