Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.49%.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

