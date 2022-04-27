StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

StealthGas stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.26. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GASS. Towerview LLC raised its stake in StealthGas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,250,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 94,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

