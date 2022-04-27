Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “
A number of other research firms also recently commented on STLA. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.03) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.73) to €28.00 ($30.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
