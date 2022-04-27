Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Stepan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Stepan has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stepan to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get Stepan alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCL traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.01. 109,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stepan has a twelve month low of $95.28 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.87.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stepan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stepan by 74.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 43.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.