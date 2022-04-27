Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.
Shares of SCL traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.87. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $95.28 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 22.67%.
Several research firms have commented on SCL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Stepan Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stepan (SCL)
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.