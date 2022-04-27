Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Shares of SCL traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.87. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $95.28 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,157,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 91,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stepan by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SCL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

