Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Stericycle have declined over the past year, partly due to lower-than-expected earnings performance in the past three quarters. Consistent reduction in price and inability to raise prices can reduce the company's earnings. Vast international presence exposes the company to risks associated with foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Also, high debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Despite such headwinds, Stericycle continues to progress well with its multiyear Business Transformation initiatives, aimed at improving long-term operational and financial performances. The company is focused on increasing its market share and geographic base through strategic acquisitions. The company has strong customer relationships, which include long-term contracts ranging from three to five years.”

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SRCL. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.75. 10,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.83, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.4% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.