Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues Earnings Results

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden updated its FY22 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

SHOO stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,959. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.23. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

