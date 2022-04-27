Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.28. 12,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.60. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,647,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,619,000 after buying an additional 743,430 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 249,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

