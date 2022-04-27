Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$16.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 101.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of AYA stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 127,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$832.74 million and a PE ratio of 294.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.24. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$6.62 and a twelve month high of C$11.85.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$153,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,124,361 shares in the company, valued at C$21,668,482.20.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

