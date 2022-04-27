Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target to C$5.10

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.70 to C$5.10 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 321.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.35 target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Shares of BCM stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.21. 46,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,704. The stock has a market cap of C$180.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99. Bear Creek Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.92 and a 1 year high of C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 13.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.13.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.