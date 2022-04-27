Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Price Target to C$5.10

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.70 to C$5.10 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BCEKF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. 57,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

About Bear Creek Mining (Get Rating)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

